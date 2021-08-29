Search for boater on Ottawa River now a recovery operation: police
Published Sunday, August 29, 2021 7:36AM EDT
File photo of an Ottawa police river rescue boat. (Jeremie Charron / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police continue to search for a man whose boat overturned on the Ottawa River Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to river in the area of Dunrobin Road and Opeongo Road at around 4 p.m. on reports the man's boat had capsized. Emergency crews from both sides of the river were part of the search but they were unable to find him.
Ottawa police said in a release late Saturday night that the search is now considered a recovery operation.
The man's family has been notified, but police are not releasing his identity at this time.