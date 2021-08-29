OTTAWA -- Ottawa police continue to search for a man whose boat overturned on the Ottawa River Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to river in the area of Dunrobin Road and Opeongo Road at around 4 p.m. on reports the man's boat had capsized. Emergency crews from both sides of the river were part of the search but they were unable to find him.

Ottawa police said in a release late Saturday night that the search is now considered a recovery operation.

The man's family has been notified, but police are not releasing his identity at this time.