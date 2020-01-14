School bus driver charged with Distracted Driving in Carleton Place
Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020
OTTAWA -- A school bus driver in Carleton Place received an expensive lesson on the rules of the road.
Ontario Provincial Police say the driver was spotted texting behind the wheel while on the roads on Monday.
The driver was pulled over by an officer, and charged with distracted driving. It’s a $615 fine, three demerit points and a three day licence suspension.
In a tweet, police say “thankfully no students on board.”