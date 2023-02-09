School bus cancellations in Ottawa and the region due to incoming freezing rain

All school buses have been cancelled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario Thursday ahead of freezing rain this afternoon.

Both English and French school boards across the region have cancelled buses today, but schools remain open.

School buses are cancelled for:

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Conseil des Ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est

Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

Upper Canada District School Board

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

Renfrew County District School Board

Renfrew County Catholic District School Board

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the capital, and the inclement weather is expected to begin this afternoon.

The forecast calls for ice accretion of 2 to 5 millimetres before the freezing rain ends later Thursday evening.

The freezing rain is set to turn to rain overnight.