School bus cancellations in Ottawa and the region due to incoming freezing rain
All school buses have been cancelled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario Thursday ahead of freezing rain this afternoon.
Both English and French school boards across the region have cancelled buses today, but schools remain open.
School buses are cancelled for:
- Ottawa Carleton District School Board
- Ottawa Catholic School Board
- Conseil des Ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est
- Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario
- Upper Canada District School Board
- Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario
- Renfrew County District School Board
- Renfrew County Catholic District School Board
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the capital, and the inclement weather is expected to begin this afternoon.
The forecast calls for ice accretion of 2 to 5 millimetres before the freezing rain ends later Thursday evening.
The freezing rain is set to turn to rain overnight.
