Santa Claus is coming to the capital, and he has a busy weekend in store.

Parades

Ottawa Help Santa Toy Parade

Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m.

Route: Ottawa City Hall on Laurier Avenue to TD Place on Bank Street

Hazeldean Mall Kanata Santa Claus Parade

Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m.

Route: Terry Fox and Castlefrank, along Abbeyhill up to Hazeldean Mall

Cornwall Santa Claus Parade

Saturday, Nov. 16, 5 p.m.

Route: St. Lawrence Intermediate and Secondary School, traveling west to Augustus Street

Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade

Sunday, Nov. 17, 5:30 p.m.

Route: Bratrice Drive to Strandherd Drive

Shopping Malls

Santa Hours begin at St. Laurent Shopping Centre on Nov. 16. The mall is having an arrival party in centre court starting at 10 a.m., and photos with Santa will begin at 11 a.m.

Santa is also visiting the Rideau Centre, starting Nov. 16. His cabin will be located on level 3 by Simons Court. Spots can be reserved online. He will also be at Santa’s Village at Bayshore Shopping Centre starting Nov. 16.

Carlingwood Shopping Centre is hosting a Santa Breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 8-10 a.m. Tickets are $15, and include a hot breakfast, crafts and a meet and greet with Santa.