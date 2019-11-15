Santa Claus is coming to town!
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 11:41AM EST
Santa Claus is coming to the capital, and he has a busy weekend in store.
Parades
Ottawa Help Santa Toy Parade
Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m.
Route: Ottawa City Hall on Laurier Avenue to TD Place on Bank Street
Hazeldean Mall Kanata Santa Claus Parade
Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m.
Route: Terry Fox and Castlefrank, along Abbeyhill up to Hazeldean Mall
Cornwall Santa Claus Parade
Saturday, Nov. 16, 5 p.m.
Route: St. Lawrence Intermediate and Secondary School, traveling west to Augustus Street
Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade
Sunday, Nov. 17, 5:30 p.m.
Route: Bratrice Drive to Strandherd Drive
Shopping Malls
Santa Hours begin at St. Laurent Shopping Centre on Nov. 16. The mall is having an arrival party in centre court starting at 10 a.m., and photos with Santa will begin at 11 a.m.
Santa is also visiting the Rideau Centre, starting Nov. 16. His cabin will be located on level 3 by Simons Court. Spots can be reserved online. He will also be at Santa’s Village at Bayshore Shopping Centre starting Nov. 16.
Carlingwood Shopping Centre is hosting a Santa Breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 8-10 a.m. Tickets are $15, and include a hot breakfast, crafts and a meet and greet with Santa.