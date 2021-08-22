OTTAWA -- Two weeks before students return to class, an Ottawa family physician is hosting a rally calling for a safe return to school this fall.

Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth has organized "SafetyPalooza" at the Human Rights Monument on Elgin Street. The rally will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"This is a non-partisan event to motivate change. Our goal is a safe September," says Dr. Kaplan-Myrth.

"We can make that happen with mandatory vaccinations for health and education workers, and other essential workers, including grocers, people who handle food in restaurants, bus drivers, and others who interact with the public indoors. Essentially, everyone born in 2009 and older should get vaccinated to keep us all safer."

Kaplan-Myrth has called on the province to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for everyone eligible as Canada faces a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the Ontario government announced the Ministry of Education will introduce a vaccination disclosure policy for all publicly funded school board employees for the 2021-22 school year. If employees are not fully immunized against COVID-19, they will face rapid antigen testing requirements.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board will host a special meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and plans for the 2021-22 school year.