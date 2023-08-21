Ryan Reynolds Way has a home in Ottawa

Ryan Reynolds Way is under construction in a new subdivision in Orleans.

In February 2022, Council approved naming a street after the Canadian actor, entrepreneur and soccer club owner, in recognition of his contributions to the city of Ottawa.

A Reddit user posted last week that "Ryan Reynolds Way is completed," and the road has been surfaced.

Ryan Reynolds Way is located in the Caivan development of "Cassette", in the area of Brian Coburn Boulevard and Mer Bleue Road.

According to the Caivan website, the first homes available on Ryan Reynolds Way sold out.

Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively made a donation to the Ottawa Food Bank early in the pandemic, part of a $1 million donation to food banks across Canada and the U.S. He also donated to the Distress Centre of Ottawa and Region.

Reynolds participated in a running gag with Ottawa Public Health in which he revealed himself to be ‘Bruce,’ the inept social media intern. He was also part of a group initially bidding to purchase the Ottawa Senators in the spring.

"This is an incredible honour," Reynolds said when former Mayor Jim Watson announced plans to rename a street after him. "A deal is a deal, Mr. Mayor…I've changed my daughter's name to 'Ottawa.'"

CTV News Ottawa reached out to Caivan on Friday for more details about the development on Ryan Reynolds Way, but did not hear back before publishing.