Ryan Reynolds now betting favourite to buy Ottawa Senators

Ryan Reynolds is the betting favourite to become the new majority owner of the Ottawa Senators, according to a gambling website.

The Canadian actor and entrepreneur has expressed an interest in being part of a consortium to purchase the Senators and Canadian Tire Centre.

Online sportsbook Bodog has updated its odds on who will be the next majority owner of the Senators, and Reynolds is now listed as the favourite at +240.

Bodog wonders that with T-Mobile reportedly considering an acquisition of Mint Mobile, which is partially owned by Reynolds, "Could this signal the beginning of his endeavour to purchase the NHL's Ottawa Senators?"

Reynolds expressed his interest in being part of an ownership group on The Tonight Show, attended a Senators game in November, and has met with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

Toronto businessman Michael Andlauer, who is part owner of the Montreal Canadiens and owns the Hamilton Bulldogs of the OHL, is tied for second favourite at +245.

Toronto-based brothers Jefffrey and Michael Kimel are listed as co-second favourites.

Other people on the list include Patrick Dovigi of waste disposal company GFL at +400, Canadian businessman Andre Desmarais at +500, Minto CEO and Ottawa Sports and Entertainment partner Roger Greenberg at +950 and Farm Boy co-CEO Jeff York at +1400.

Postmedia reported in December that the process to purchase the Senators would take longer than expected following the delay of opening the due-diligence room online for prospective buyers. The report said it might be March before we know the new owner of the Senators.