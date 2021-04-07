OTTAWA -- Ontario's stay-at-home order has forced organizers to pull the plug on the Room Service Concert Series in Ottawa hotel rooms.

RBC Ottawa Bluesfest and Ottawa Tourism teamed up to offer the concert series at 20 participating Ottawa hotels. Anyone staying at one of the 20 participating hotels on eight nights in April would have access to an exclusive concert or comedy show on the television in their room.

Shortly after Ontario announced the four-week stay-at-home order, organizers announced the Room Service Concert Series has been postponed to an as-yet-unknown future date.

People who booked at participating hotels are advised to contact the entity with whom they originally made their booking to cancel the April dates.

"We wanted Ottawans to continue supporting local businesses and have the mental health benefits of planning a staycation, encouraging them to also consider a museum visit, a guided tour, ordering in food and drink, or dining on a patio, for example," says Michael Crockatt, President and CEO of Ottawa Tourism. "But with the move to stay-at-home through the month of April, it simply is not possible, nor is it consistent with the directions coming from Ottawa Public Health and other entities."

The lineup included Alan Doyle, Tim Hicks, Third Eye Blind, Walk Off the Earth and Colin James.