Robot delivery services are not allowed to use Ottawa’s streets and sidewalks, according to a city committee.

The transportation committee directed staff to tell any Ottawa businesses using delivery robots that they are not permitted on roads, sidewalks, bike paths and other city infrastructure.

There were multiple sightings of "Geoffrey" in the Glebe in January, the robot delivery service launched by Tiny Mile. According to the Tiny Mile website, Geoffrey is a semi-autonomous delivery robot able to make short distance delivery "easy and affordable."

In a motion for the transportation committee, coun. Shawn Menard noted micro-utility devices that provide last mile delivery services are not currently allowed to operate on the city right-of-way.

Menard says the micro-utility devices pose a risk to the "mobility and accessibility of our pedestrian, bicycle and automobile infrastructure."

Tiny Mile removed its food delivery robots off Toronto streets in December as the city considered a ban on the devices from sidewalks.