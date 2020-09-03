OTTAWA -- Ottawa motorists have the green light to book a class G road test.

The Ontario Government has announced that starting Tuesday, Sept. 8, Ontarians will be able to book class G road tests and access all classes of driver testing services at DriveTest centres across Ontario.

All full-time DriveTest centres will be offering 100 per cent of their services with restrictions removed, such as knowledge tests being accessibly only by birth month.

Here is a look at the services available at DriveTest centres starting Sept 8.

First come, first serve:

Class G1 and M1 knowledge tests

Driver's licence exchanges and upgrades

By appointment only:

Class G2 and class G road tests

Class M2 and class M motorcycle road tests

Commercial driver road tests for all classes of commercial driver's licences

Some DriveTest locations reopened June 22, but only offered G1 and M1 knowledge tests, driver's licence exchanges and commercial driver's licence applications and upgrades.

On Aug. 4, services expanded to offer G1 exit tests, allowing drivers to get their G2 licenses, which frees them from the requirement of having to have an experienced driver in the front passenger seat at all times.

DriveTest requires customers to wear face coverings inside centres and during road tests, sanitize their hands when they enter the building and submit to temperature checks and screening questions for those taking road tests.

The Ontario Government says all DriveTest staff will wear appropriate personal protective equipment when serving customers.

Part-time Travel Point locations will continue to reopen for driver examination services as the shared facilities they are located in become available for public use. You can visit DriveTest.ca for information.