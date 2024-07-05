Class Axe Guitars in Kemptville, Ont. set to close at the end of the month

A staple in the music community of Kemptville, Ont. is closing at the end of the month.

Locally owned Class Axe Guitars has been operating for over two decades, but will close its doors for good at the end of July, as owner Bob Besharah retires.

"Kind of bittersweet," he told CTV News. "I mean, I've been very fortunate to have a job that I've loved for 24 years."

"But it's time, you know, I'm getting old," he added with a laugh.

The store sells a variety of acoustic and electric guitars, but also offers guitar lessons. Besharah himself has taught over 300 students, and the store has a unique way to show off the hundreds of students.

Twenty-four years of students cover the walls inside Class Axe Guitars, and Besharah said he loves teaching because it connects him to the community.

"Now we have them coming in and saying 'here I am, I was eight years old in this picture, I'm 28 now," he said.

Regular customers like David Baldwin will miss having a store like this -- so close to home.

"To put a guitar store like this in a little town like Kemptville is just unheard of," he explained. "You have to go to Ottawa to have this kind of a selection. He'll be missed, there's no doubt. I will certainly miss coming here."

Class Axe Guitars currently has a 20 per cent clearance sale, and will hold a garage sale on July 27 to say goodbye to the community.