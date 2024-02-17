Rideau Canal Skateway to reopen for skating Sunday

The Rideau Canal Skateway will reopen Sunday in time for the last days of Winterlude.

"It's the news we've been waiting for!" the National Capital Commission said on social media.

The world-famous Skateway will open for a second time this year between a 1.9 kilometre stretch of the Pretoria Bridge and Bank Street at 12 p.m. tomorrow.

The NCC says to expect "variable" ice conditions.

The favourable weather conditions are still not enough to open the entire 7.8 km section, which when open, is dubbed the largest skating rink in the world.

The NCC had been teasing the opening of the Skateway on social media this week, after seasonably cold temperatures returned to allow crews to prepare the ice.

The canal needs approximately 30 cm of "good quality ice" to safely hold the thousands who skate the canal every year. To achieve this, the NCC says it usually needs between 10 to 14 days of consecutive cold weather between -10 C to -20 C before it can open.

There have only been four days of skating so far this year. The NCC says approximately 60,000 people skated when the same small stretch of ice was open from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24.

The opening means fans of Winterlude will finally get to enjoy the festival with the canal before it wraps up on Family Day Monday and will provide a much needed boost to the festivities.

Warm weather and rain had kept the canal closed for the first two weekends of the popular winter festival. Winterlude events that depend on the canal, including the Ice Dragon Boat Festival, were cancelled for the fourth year in a row because of COVID-19 restrictions and after the NCC pulled the plug on the 2023 skating season.

It's the news we've been waiting for!



Tomorrow, Sunday Feb 18, a section of the #RideauCanal Skateway will open:

📍 between Pretoria and Bank

⌚ at 12 noon

🧊 conditions will be variable



See you on the ice! 🎉🧊🥶 #ottnews — Rideau Canal Skateway (@NCC_Skateway) February 17, 2024

Warmer weather trends associated with climate change have been a source of concern for fans of the Skateway, which has seen increasingly later seasons in the last 30 years.

The skating season has opened before Jan. 1 only six times in the last 27 years, compared to 19 times in the 27 years before that. The canal didn't open at all last year — a first in its then 53-year history.

Crews flooded the Rideau Canal Skateway on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, with the hope that cold temperatures would help thicken the ice, making it safe enough for skating for the final weekend of Winterlude. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)While high temperatures have been between -5 C and -2 C the last few days, the lows have been around -13 C to -10 C. February has also been relatively free of precipitation, with only 1.4 mm of rain on Feb. 9 and 9.8 cm of snow on Feb. 14.

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to remain cold this coming week, with nightly lows remaining consistently below 0 C.

The NCC posts updates on ice conditions and access points to the canal on its website. When open, the Skateway is free and accessible seven days a week, 24 hours a day.