The 52nd season of skating on the Rideau Canal Skateway will begin Friday morning.

The National Capital Commission has announced the full 7.8 km stretch of the skateway will open for skaters at 8 a.m.

The NCC is recommending people wear a mask or face covering while on the skateway, while masks will be mandatory in washrooms and in lines at concession stands.

All changing facilities and fire pits will remain closed this winter due to the COVID-19 public health measures.

The full Rideau Canal Skateway runs from the National Arts Centre to Dow's Lake and Hartwells Lock.

It's the first time in over 20 years that skaters can enjoy the full 7.8 km stretch of the canal on opening day.

“The NCC is particularly pleased to mark the official opening of the 52nd season of the iconic Rideau Canal Skateway this year, knowing the important role that safe outdoor activity plays in supporting mental and physical well-being in the nation’s capital during the pandemic," said NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum.

"We are also looking forward to working with Carleton University researchers to explore approaches that would help us prolong future Skateway seasons as we adapt to a changing climate."

Last winter, the Rideau Canal Skateway opened on Jan. 28 and closed on Feb. 22. The 26 days of skating was one of the shortest seasons ever for the Rideau Canal Skateway. In 2016, the green flag flew for only 18 days.

COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS ON THE CANAL

This winter, the NCC says skate rentals and food and beverage concession stands will be open along the Rideau Canal Skateway.

Picnic tables will also be set up, "at 50 per cent capacity," said the NCC.

"Sanitization stations are installed inside washroom facilities, and bidirectional staircases have been made available, where possible. Signage also requests yielding to oncoming traffic at single staircases," said the NCC in a statement.

