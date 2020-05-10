OTTAWA -- The historic Rideau Canal will remain closed to boaters through the first long weekend of summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parks Canada issued a Tweet on Sunday reminding users that the “Rideau Canal and its associated parking lots, trails, day-use areas, mooring areas and boat launches are closed to the public.”

�� REMINDER - The Rideau Canal and its associated parking lots, trails, day-use areas, mooring areas and boat launches are closed to the public in the interest of limiting the potential risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus. #InThisTogether #WeMissYouToo — Rideau Canal (@RideauCanalNHS) May 10, 2020

The navigation season on the Rideau Canal typically runs from Victoria Day weekend to Thanksgiving Monday.

On April 15, Parks Canada announced that all its visitor facilities, including lockage and mooring, will remain suspended until May 31. “As such, the Rideau Canal National Historic Site will not open for through navigation before June 1.”

Parks Canada is asking everyone to stay off the Rideau Canal until it opens for the season.

“Unmarks hazards may exist and aids to navigation may be missing, off-station, or inoperable. Use of the waterway at this time is discouraged and at one’s own risk.”

Parks Canada says the following areas are closed: