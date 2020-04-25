OTTAWA -- Ottawa's long-term care homes continue to face the worst effects of COVID-19.

According to Ottawa Public Health's most recent report on institutional outbreaks, 32 residents of long-term care homes have died in Ottawa. There have been 50 total deaths linked to COVID-19 confirmed by Ottawa Public Health since the pandemic began.

According to the figures provided Saturday, there have been 14 deaths at the Madonna Care Community home, 11 at the Montfort Long-term Care Centre, three at Carlingview Manor, two at the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, one at Laurier Manor, and one at Manoir Marochel.

These figures are as of 4:00 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 and sourced from Ontario's integrated Public Health Information System (iPHIS).

However, there can be a delay in the iPHIS reporting versus real time figures.

Revera Living has told CTV News in a media statement it is aware of 11 deaths at its Carlingview Manor home. Ottawa Public Health's report, via iPHIS, lists three.

"To date, we have received confirmation that 51 residents and 28 staff members of Carlingview Manor in Ottawa are confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19. We are very sad to confirm that we have had 11 residents pass away with COVID-19," said Dr. Rhonda Collins, Chief Medical Officer of Revera, in the emailed statement. "We offer our most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the people we have lost to this pandemic."

Dr. Collins says the residents who have tested positive are in isolation, while the staff members who tested positive are self-isolating at home.

The City of Ottawa has also confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in a staff member at the Garry J. Armstrong long-term care facility. This brings the total number of cases at that facility to three since April 20.