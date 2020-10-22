OTTAWA -- A resident at a City of Ottawa long-term home has died due to COVID-19.

Community and Social Services General Manager Donna Gray informed Councillors about the death of a resident at a long-term care home in a memo Thursday evening.

"Regrettably, I am sharing the news that a resident of Centre d'accueil Champlain has passed away in hospital due to complications arising from COVID-19," Gray said.

"The resident was admitted to hospital on Oct. 13. Our thoughts and prayers are with the resident's family on the loss of their loved one."

Gray says staff at the Centre d'accueil Champlain will work with Ottawa Public Health to ensure that appropriate testing continues to take place for residents at the long-term care home.

Ottawa Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Centre d'accueil Champlain long-term care home on Sept. 11. According to the OPH dashboard, one resident and nine staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 309 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa.