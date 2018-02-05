

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A beagle that was found abandoned in Carp last fall after being shot is facing new challenges.

The Ottawa Humane Society says Sadie Mae has a tumor on her spleen and a minor heart issue. She’s also older than first believed, at about 12 years old, rather than 8.

Sadie Mae was found in November abandoned, disoriented and seriously injured. The Humane Society says she had six pellets from a pellet gun in her skull and needed reconstructive surgery. Her left eye could not be saved.

After her surgery, Sadie Mae moved into a foster home, where she has been staying until the latest news. OHS says, since her initial surgery, Sadie Mae has been a happy, loving dog who has lots of kisses for everyone.

In a statement Monday, OHS says Sadie Mae has been transferred to a specialized veterinary clinic outside of Ottawa to have her spleen removed. She will also be spayed.