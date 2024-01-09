OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Repairs along Woodroffe Avenue to cause traffic disruptions starting Monday

    City of Ottawa

    The City of Ottawa says lane reductions and slowdowns are expected along Woodroffe Avenue starting Monday, as repair work begins.

    Disruptions are expected to last for eight weeks as crews work on fixing underground watermains along Woodroffe Avenue, from Slack Road to 650 metres north of Grenfell Crescent, the city said in a news release on Tuesday.

    The affected avenue will be reduced to one lane at times from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m..

    “The watermain repair work will involve excavation of the west shoulder and outer southbound lane of Woodroffe Avenue, replacement of sections of watermain, followed by the reinstatement of the road and shoulder,” read the release.

    The city asks people to read the signage that will be in place through the construction zone. It adds while northbound and southbound lanes are expected to have some delays and slowdowns, drivers can consider alternate routes where possible.

    For additional details and specific traffic impacts, visit ottawa.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Biden can't escape protests over his backing for Israel, even in church

    At most only a few dozen ever come, but they’re following U.S. President Joe Biden almost everywhere. On Friday near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania – as the president was inside giving a searing speech warning that American democracy might collapse if he doesn’t beat Donald Trump – a group of pro-Palestinian protesters stood on a patch of grass outside ticking through rhyming chants like, 'Hey hey, ho ho, genocide Joe has got to go!'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News