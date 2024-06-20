Renfrew, Ont. retiree 100K richer after lottery ticket matches 6 numbers

A retiree from Renfrew, Ont. is $100,000 richer after her Lotto Max ticket matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the June 4 draw.

Brenda Barr says she enjoys playing Lotto Max.

"When the store clerk validated my ticket, it said ‘Big Winner’ and I had to ask how much I had won," she said while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

"When I was handed the slip and saw the prize amount, I was shocked. The store clerk had to get me a stool so I could sit down!"

That was when Barr called her son to give him the good news. She said they both started laughing.

"It's like an OMG feeling," she smiled.

Barr's life is going to get easier, she says, noting that she'll set aside some of the money for a trip.

The winning ticket was sold at Dahl's Coin Laundry & Coffee Bar on Stewart Street in Renfrew.