RENFREW, ONT. -- Residents of Renfrew County can get a COVID-19 swab without having to leave their homes, thanks to a new protocol from Renfrew Paramedics.

Speaking on CTV Morning Live, Renfrew Paramedic Chief Michael Nolan said the arrangement was set up in partnership with the local health unit.

"Early on in our planning phase, we sat down with the Renfrew County and District Health Unit who was really able to focus their efforts in terms of doing screening over the phone for the public and, by using their expertise in that environment, we were able to put paramedics into the community for the highest risk people needing a swab," he said.

Nolan says the public in Renfrew County is asked to call the health unit at 613-735-8654 and work through the questionnaire about COVID-19. The health unit's phone lines are open 7-days a week, Monday to Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Those who are believed to be at risk of having COVID-19 are then referred to the paramedic service.

"The paramedics go in the home, do a full clinical assessment of the patient, and then swab the back of the nose," Nolan told CTV Morning Live's Leslie Roberts. "That swab then immediately goes off to public health, to the lab, and then public health will do the follow-up with the individual over the phone."

Nolan says it helps keep people self-isolating at home, while allowing the public health unit to more easily test a significant number of people.

Wait times for results vary, but delays of up to six days have been reported.

When it comes to the men and women on the front lines, Nolan says they're naturally concerned, but they're also rising to the occasion.

"There's certainly a lot of consternation right now about understanding their evolving role," Nolan said. "Without a doubt, my team has stepped up in an incredible way. The paramedics on the front lines have been practicing, training, engaging the community, and showing some incredible leadership amongst their peers to be able to stand up a readiness that we've never seen before to be able to tackle something that is unprecedented."

Nolan says some members of the community are holding back on calling 9-1-1 during this crisis. He says, on one hand, it frees up resources but, on the other, it also means some people who need help are waiting too long to get it.

"We saw this during SARS and H1N1, where there's a bit of a filtering effect in the community where they say, 'It's not that bad. I don’t need to call 9-1-1 or I don't need to go to the emergency department,'" he said. "But, at the same time, we're also starting to see people in the community who are sicker. Some people shouldn't be waiting."

Nolan says this is a unique situation and it's one that will last a long time.

"We're in for a marathon here," he said. "This is not going to be short-lived, nor will it pass us by."