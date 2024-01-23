OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Relief from the cold in Ottawa as temperatures warm up to -2C

    Ottawa Rideau Canal
    Ottawa residents will get a break from the cold weather over the next couple of days.

    It felt like -6 degrees at 7 a.m., considerably warmer than the -14 degrees it felt like on Monday morning.

    Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day on Tuesday with a 60 per cent chance of flight snow in the morning. High of -2 C, with wind up to 15 km/h.

    Two centimetres of snow are forecasted in the evening, with a low of -7 C and wind chill making it feel like -12 degrees.

    Light snow will continue to fall Wednesday morning, with a high of -2 C and the wind chill making it feel like -11 degrees in the morning and -5 degrees in the afternoon.

    A high of 1 C and freezing rain or rain are forecasted for Thursday.

    Temperatures will go up to 5 C on Friday, with a 40 per cent of snow.

    The average high temperature for this time of year is around -6 C, while the average low is around -16 C.

    Ottawa received 2.2 cm of snow on Monday afternoon, which slowed down the evening commute across the city.

     

