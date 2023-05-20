Redblacks welcome fans to the stands ahead of CFL season

It's been awhile since TD Place echoed with the loud ringing of Greg Jurchuk's larger than life bell.

“It's supposed to be the size of a school bell but it's a little larger,” said Jurchuk. The season ticket holder is counting down the days until he can do so once again.

“Any time they score a touchdown I'm able to ring the bell and scream,” he said. “If you do that anywhere else people look at you strange. In the stadium I'm just part of everybody else.”

He joined a large group of dedicated Redblacks fans braving the rain at the team's annual Fan Fest for a chance to catch a live scrimmage and meet the players.

“There is no way we that we would miss anything to do with the Redblacks,” said Virginia Gaffney.

From meeting Big Joe to playing Jenga, there was plenty to do for 9-year-old twins Logan and Jack Bisson.

“Football is one of my favourite sports,” said Logan.

“I always feel like its home here because I'm a really big sports fan,” said Jack.

After last year's disappointing season, those in the stands are ready for the fresh start.

“Super keen for this year. I think they're going to turn it around,” said Jackie Roy. “Hopefully we have a healthy Jeremiah Masoli for most of the season, we’ve got Nick Arbuckle from the beginning we got some great receivers and new receivers.”

“I'm looking for improvement,” said Jurchuk. “As long as I see improvement from last year I'll be happy.”

Grateful for the fan support, the players were also keen to get the season going.

“Even though it was raining we still had a great turnout. Love RNation,”said QB Jeremiah Masoli.

“To see them (the fans) in our stadium makes it feel like football is upon us,” said kicker Richie Leone.

The Redblacks host the Montreal Alouettes next Friday for a pre-season matchup. The home opener set for June 15 against the Calgary Stampeders.