OTTAWA -- The head of the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group supports the idea of a proof of vaccination system for large-scale events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Vaccine passports, and I wish they didn't call it vaccine passports, but being able to show electronically that you've been vaccinated is something that we support," said Mark Goudie, President of OSEG in an interview on TSN 1200.

"We've told the province that we think that is an important tool for us to have as part of our business."

The Ottawa Redblacks are set to play their home opener at TD Place on Aug. 28. A total of 15,000 fans will be allowed inside TD Place to watch the game under Ontario's COVID-19 rules.

The Quebec government has announced a vaccine passport will be introduced on Sept. 1. The province said the vaccine passport would be implemented in places with high capacity and a high rate of contact, including festivals and concerts.

True North Sports and Entertainment announced this week that all employees, event staff and guests will need to provide proof of full vaccination to attend Winnipeg Jets hockey games and other events in Winnipeg.

TSN 1200 morning show host Shawn Simpson asked Goudie about the Winnipeg Jets mandatory vaccination policy, and whether OSEG is looking into a similar policy.

"Has there been any talk of fill in the blank with whatever comes next? The answer is yes, that's all we do right now is talk about kind of what's happening, how things are evolving, where we're going to be," said Goudie.

"I was sure we were going to be at full capacity for opening night, given where vaccination rates were going – Ottawa was killing it in terms of vaccination rates, and it's kind of fallen off here in the last three weeks or so.

"A little bit different in Winnipeg with the Manitoba government kind of mandating things and having the technology available. You get a QR code on your phone, so it's pretty easy to determine who's been doubly vaccinated. You can show that."

Goudie said the Ottawa Redblacks have told the Ontario government a proof of vaccination system would be an important tool for businesses.

"We continue to watch things like daily and figure out what the best way to run our business and run a business that's based on mass gatherings is going forward."

Goudie says all the professional sports organizations in Ontario have set up a working group to discuss what's happening in the world and what they can learn. He expects the clubs to meet again next week to look ahead to the fall.

"It's kind of an invaluable group to have together because we can also present a united front when we're talking to the province about some of the challenges we have, and some of the ideas and recommendations that we have," said Goudie.

OSEG has unveiled a COVID-19 Fan Safety plan for Ottawa Redblacks, Ottawa 67's, Ottawa BlackJacks and Atletico Ottawa games. Face coverings will be mandatory inside the perimeter of TD Place, all guests will be required to accept a Fan Health Promise and there will be enhanced cleaning through the stadium.

TD Place is now entirely cashless, with debit and credit cards only.

Goudie says there will be four sections reserved for physical distancing for fans at Redblacks games.

CTV News Ottawa reached out to the Ottawa Senators to see if the NHL club is considering vaccination requirements for fans at home games. The Senators said they would provide more information at a later date.