Redblacks officially out of playoff contention with 30-27 loss to Ticats

Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Ryan Davis (15) carries the ball during first half CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, October 21, 2022. (Peter Power/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Ryan Davis (15) carries the ball during first half CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, October 21, 2022. (Peter Power/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pro-Trump group gathers intel for its war on voting machines

A special report by Reuters looks at prominent allies of former U.S. President Donald Trump who promote stolen-election conspiracy theories and fuel a campaign to promote the Trump-backed agenda of eliminating electronic voting machines and returning to hand-counted paper ballots.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina