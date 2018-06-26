Record cold start to Tuesday
The temperature of 6.7C Tuesday morning set a record for coldest June 26.
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 6:26AM EDT
It’s a cold start to the day in the capital.
The temperature dipped to 6.7C at 6 a.m. That set a record for coldest June 26 in Ottawa history.
The previous record for lowest temperature was 7.2C in 1970.
Environment Canada says the temperature in Ottawa will warm up to 26C today.
Temperatures will hit 32C on Friday, and 36C for Canada Day.