

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It’s a cold start to the day in the capital.

The temperature dipped to 6.7C at 6 a.m. That set a record for coldest June 26 in Ottawa history.

The previous record for lowest temperature was 7.2C in 1970.

Environment Canada says the temperature in Ottawa will warm up to 26C today.

Temperatures will hit 32C on Friday, and 36C for Canada Day.