OTTAWA -- On the day Ottawa Public Health reported a record 142 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the medical officer of health warned the health care system is in "crisis" due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

“Ottawa, as a collective, is not doing enough in the area of prevention,” said Dr. Vera Etches during a media availability with reporters Friday morning.

The 142 new cases of COVID-19 sets a record for highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa. The previous record was 105 new cases on Tuesday.

"We will hit 200 (new cases a day) way before mid-October if this rate of increase continues and it's not good, we must do better," said Dr. Etches about modelling data showing Ottawa could hit 200 new cases a day by the middle of next month.

Dr. Etches is asking residents to cancel weekend plans with friends and limit their social interactions to households.

"Data shows COVID-19 is spreading too fast in Ottawa because of the everyday actions that bring us into close contact with others without masks on," said Dr. Etches.

"We are falling behind and prevention is the only way now, today, that we can slow the crisis in the rest of our health system."

Dr. Etches warned that the health care system and testing capacity in Ottawa is at capacity.

"As Ottawa's medical officer of health, I'm sounding the alarm. This is our warning bell," said Dr. Etches.

"With this spike we've entered crisis territory and if we do not slow the transmission it will lead to stricter lockdown, closure of business, public venues and even schools. No one wants this, I don't want this."

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will update the story as more details become available.