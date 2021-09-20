OTTAWA -- That’s a wrap on the 44th general election in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

The Liberals won seven of eight ridings in Ottawa, with Conservative Party incumbent Pierre Poilievre winning in Carleton. Here is a look at the results in Ottawa on election night.

There is no change in the electoral landscape in Eastern Ontario. Here is a look at the results, with the Conservatives winning five seats and the Liberals winning two seats.

The Liberal Party swept all three ridings in western Quebec.

Sudds wins tight race in Kanata—Carleton

In Ottawa's last race of the night to be called, city councillor Jenna Sudds has defeated Conservative candidate Jennifer McAndrew.

As of 12:30 a.m., Sudds was leading McAndrew by about 1,500 votes, 41.7 per cent to 37.2 per cent, with about three-quarters of polling stations reporting.

Before CTV News called the race, Sudds addressed supporters around 12:15 a.m., saying she was optimistic that once all the ballots were counted, her campaign would do well.

"We expected a tight race, and it is a tight race," she said.

Minutes later, CTV News declared her the winner.

Liberal Jenna Sudds declared elected in Kanata-North by CTV as our interview was underway. She had just thanked supporters and told them they’d need to wait a little longer. @ctvottawa @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/78JMeddFS8 — Patricia Boal (@PatriciaBoalCTV) September 21, 2021

STILL waiting for official results.

Liberal Jenna Sudds addresses supporters in Kanata-Carleton and thanks MP Karen McCrimmon. @ctvottawa @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/L29NCy1J1l — Patricia Boal (@PatriciaBoalCTV) September 21, 2021

CTV News declares Liberal Yasir Naqvi wins Ottawa Centre

CTV News has declared Liberal Party candidate Yasir Naqvi the winner in Ottawa-Centre.

Naqvi holds on to the Liberal seat in the riding that was held by cabinet minister Catherine McKenna since 2015.

Close races up for grabs

With no big surprises in the races so far in the Ottawa-area election races, we are still waiting on two key races with no incumbents. And they're close.

In Ottawa Centre, former provincial cabinet minister Yasir Naqvi is leading the NDP's Angella MacEwen by about 1900 votes with 29 per cent of the polls reporting.

At Naqvi's party at The Senate Tavern on Bank Street, CTV's Matt Skube reports a mood of cautious optimism among attendees.

And in Kanata—Carleton, Liberal candidate Jenna Sudds has a thin lead Jennifer McAndrew by about 800 votes over Conservative Jennifer McAndrew, with about 38 per cent of polls reporting.

All eyes are on those two races, which are ridings the Liberals are hoping to hold on to despite the departures of incumbents Catherine McKenna and Karen McCrimmon.

CTV News declares Liberal Mark Gerretsen wins Kingston and the Islands

CTV News has declared Liberal Party incumbent Mark Gerretsen the winner in Kingston and the Islands.

This will be Gerretsen’s third term as a Liberal MP for the riding.

I’m at the Liberal Campaign event. It’s filled with a small group of supporters and volunteers. I’m heading he’s set to arrive and address the crowd soon. #ygk https://t.co/O8agz7qIhU — Kimberley N Johnson (@KimberleyNJ) September 21, 2021

CTV News declares Conservative Pierre Poilievre wins Carleton

CTV News has declared Conservative Party incumbent Pierre Poilievre re-elected in the riding of Carleton.

Poilievre has been an MP since 2004, winning seven elections.

Poilievre and his wife, who just gave birth to their second child on Sept. 12, arrive to celebrate his win. #ottnews @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/1kcOyBF9Cg — Katie Griffin (@KatieGriffinCTV) September 21, 2021

Although the polls closed at 9:30 p.m., people who were in line then are still allowed to vote. At one Kingston polling station near Queen's campus, some people who had arrived at 9:15 p.m. were still waiting to vote at 10:45 p.m.

Elections Canada officials told CTV News that they expected it would be another half hour before voting was finished there.

The photo below is from CTV's Kimberley Johnson:

CTV News declares Liberal Sophie Chatel wins Pontiac

CTV News has declared Liberal Party candidate Sophie Chatel has won the riding of Pontiac.

This will be Chatel’s first term in office.

The riding was previously held by Liberal Will Amos, who decided he would not be seeking re-election.

CTV News declares Conservative Shelby Kramp-Neuman wins in Hastings-Lennox and Addington

CTV News has declared Conservative Party incumbent Shelby Kramp-Neuman has won the riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington.

This will be Kramp-Neuman’s first term in office for the Conservative Party.

CTV News declares Liberal Greg Fergus wins in Hull-Aylmer

CTV News has declared Liberal Party incumbent Greg Fergus has won re-election in the riding of Hull-Aylmer.

This will be the third term in office for Fergus, who has represented the riding since 2015.

CTV News declares Conservative Scott Reid wins in Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston

CTV News has declared Conservative Party incumbent Scott Reid has won Lanark-Frontenac and Kingston.

Reid has represented the riding since 2000.

CTV News declares Liberal Chandra Arya wins in Nepean

CTV News has declared Liberal Party incumbent Chandra Arya has been re-elected in the riding of Nepean.

Arya has represented the riding since 2015.

CTV News declares a Liberal minority government

CTV News has declared the Liberal Party will win a minority government in the 44th general election.

The win means Justin Trudeau will stay on as Prime Minister for a third term.

CTV News declares Liberal Steven MacKinnon win in Gatineau

CTV News has declared Liberal Party incumbent Steven MacKinnon has been re-elected in the riding of Gatineau.

MacKinnon has represented the riding of Gatineau since 2015.

CTV News declares Conservative Michael Barrette win in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

CTV News has declared Conservative Party incumbent Michael Barrett has been re-elected in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

Barrett has held the riding since winning a 2018 byelection.

CTV News declares Liberal Marie-France Lalonde win in the riding of Orleans

CTV News Ottawa has declared Liberal Party incumbent Marie-France Lalonde has been re-elected in the riding of Orleans.

Lalonde has held the riding since 2019. She represented the area as a member of provincial Parliament before that.

CTV News declares Liberal Francois Drouin win in the riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell

CTV News has declared Liberal Party incumbent Francis Drouin has been re-elected in the riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell.

Drouin has been the MP in the riding since 2015.

CTV News declares Liberal David McGuinty win in the riding of Ottawa South

CTV News has declared Liberal Party incumbent David McGuinty has been re-elected in the riding of Ottawa South.

McGuinty has held the riding since 2004.

CTV News declares Liberal Mona Fortier win in Ottawa-Vanier

CTV News has declared Liberal Party incumbent Mona Fortier has been re-elected in the riding of Ottawa-Vanier.

The Liberal cabinet minister has held the riding since 2017, when she won a byelection.

CTV News declares Conservative Eric Duncan win the riding of Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry

CTV News has declared Conservative Party incumbent Eric Duncan has been re-elected in the riding of Stormont-Dundas and South Glengarry.

This is Duncan’s second term in office, after winning the riding in 2019.

CTV News declared Conservative Cheryl Gallant win in Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke

CTV News has declares Conservative Party incumbent Cheryl Gallant has been re-elected in the riding of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke.

This is Gallant’s eighth election victory. She was first elected in 2000 as a member of the Canadian Alliance.

CTV News declares Liberal Anita Vandenbeld win in Ottawa West-Nepean

CTV News has declared Liberal Party incumbent Anita Vandenbeld will be re-elected in the riding in the Ottawa West-Nepean.

This is Vandenbeld’s third victory in the riding. She was first elected in 2015.

CTV DECLARES LIBERAL PARTY VICTORY

CTV News is declaring a Liberal win in the 44th general election.

It’s still to be determined whether it will be a minority or a majority government.

Results are slowly picking up speed, as Elections Canada staff continue to count ballots.

Here’s a look at the results in Ottawa as of 10:20 p.m.

Liberals leading in:

Kanata-Carleton

Nepean

Orleans

Ottawa Centre

Ottawa South

Ottawa-Vanier

Ottawa West-Nepean

Conservatives leading in: Carleton

At 10:05 p.m., most ridings are reporting results from one or two polling stations.

In Ottawa, the Liberals are leading in Ottawa Vanier, Ottawa West-Nepean, Ottawa Centre and Nepean.

The Conservatives are leading in Ottawa South.

Outside of Ottawa, the Conservatives are leading in Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke, Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes and Stormont-Dundas and Glengarry.

The Liberals are leading in Glengarry-Prescott-Russell.

Results are slowly trickling in through the Elections Canada website.

As of 9:50 a.m., the Liberals are leading in two Ottawa ridings, and the Conservatives are leading in one Ottawa riding. Only one poll has been reported in each riding.

The Green Party is leading in the riding of Gatineau with one poll reporting.

This is still true. If you are in line before your poll closes, you will be able to vote. #Elxn44 #CdnPoli https://t.co/kk9kNKvC22 — Elections Canada (@ElectionsCan_E) September 21, 2021

CTV News Ottawa’s Dylan Dyson is in Pembroke tonight, where Conservative incumbent Cheryl Gallant has held the riding since 2000.

Gallant is looking to win an eighth election, first as a Canadian Alliance MP, and then representing the Conservative Party.

I'm at the #Pembroke Legion tonight in Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke, where Cheryl Gallant and the Conservatives are looking to win a ninth straight election #Elxn44 pic.twitter.com/zF1L30L3mt — Dylan Dyson (@DylanDyson) September 21, 2021

With the polls now closed in Ontario, results should be coming in fairly soon.

A reminder: Elections Canada says anyone who is in line at polling station at 9:30 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

Among the city of Ottawa’s nine ridings, eight of them were represented by Liberal MPs in the last Parliament.

The exception: Carleton, Pierre Poilievre’s riding.

Pierre Poilievre spporters and volunteers arriving at the Blue Diamond Bar and Grill in Richmond. He’s expected later this evening after results come in. #ottnews #Elxn44 @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/3D4t0eOS1U — Katie Griffin (@KatieGriffinCTV) September 21, 2021

Poilievre was first elected in 2004. He has six federal elections under his belt and has won all of them.

After the Conservatives’ loss in 2019, he spent months gearing up to run for the party’s leadership before announcing in January 2020 he would not pursue the job.

Since then, he has been among the party’s most vocal critics in opposition, particularly regarding the WE Charity scandal.

He released a new ad on Friday touting his record as a bulldog in opposition.

The Blue Diamond Bar & Grill in Richmond, ON getting fuller as Conservative incumbent Pierre Poilievre expected to speak here later tonight. @ctvottawa #ElectionDay #Elxn44 pic.twitter.com/ChdxbC3PkH — Claudia Cautillo (@ClaudiaCTV) September 21, 2021

Carleton’s demographics are slowly changing, as the Ottawa suburbs stretch further into formerly rural territory. Poilievre’s closest win was in 2015, when he beat Liberal Chris Rodgers by fewer than 2,000 votes.

But the riding remains Poilievre’s to lose.

This time around, Liberal candidate Gustave Roy, NDP candidate Kevin Hua, Green candidate Nira Dookeran and People’s Party’s Peter Crawley are running against him.

CTV's Katie Griffin tells us what results in Ottawa, Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec might tell us about choosing the next government. https://t.co/fYX8aoJMjr — CTV Ottawa (@ctvottawa) September 21, 2021

Elections Canada says the tens of thousands of mail-in ballots will not be opened until Tuesday, so we may not know the winners in all ridings this evening.

Two Ottawa ridings were in the top 10 across Canada for the most voting kits issued to voters this election.

Data show more than 8,800 voters in Ottawa Centre and more than 8,100 in Orléans have requested special ballots to vote by mail or at an Elections Canada office.

We are receiving reports of long lines at some polling stations in Ottawa this evening.

One CTV News Ottawa viewer said people were walking away from a polling station on Preston Street due to the lines around 7:30 p.m. Earlier today, there were long lines at the Canadian Museum of Nature , Hintonburg Community Centre and the Courtyard by Marriott Ottawa Downtown Hotel.

Polling stations are open until 9:30 p.m.

If you are in line at 9:30 p.m., you will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Took my youngest daughter to vote but wait was 1 hour+.



I'll be back at 9pm to try again. I'm not complaining, very pleased to see strong turnout. — Riley Brockington (he/him) (@RiverWardRiley) September 20, 2021

CTV’s Matt Skube is in Ottawa Centre tonight, where voters will elect a new Member of Parliament.

Incumbent Liberal Catherine McKenna decided not to seek re-election in the 2021 election. Running for the Liberals in Ottawa Centre is Yasir Naqvi, the former Ottawa Centre MPP and cabinet minister in the Ontario Liberal governments. The NDP candidate is Angella MacEwen, the Conservative Party candidate is Carol Clemenhagen and the Green Party candidate is Angela Keller-Herzog.

The late Paul Dewar was the MP for Ottawa Centre from 2006 to 2015. It was also former NDP leader Ed Broadbent's riding before that, and is held by the NDP provincially. The Liberals have held the riding since 2015.

In the riding of Ottawa Centre tonight where @Yasir_Naqvi is trying to keep it red for the Liberals. Should be an interesting night! Tune into @CTVNews for complete coverage @ctvottawa #Elxn44 pic.twitter.com/JKpdnkd2po — Matt Skube (@mattskubeCTV) September 20, 2021

One riding we’re watching closely tonight: Kanata-Carleton.

Incumbent Liberal Karen McCrimmon is not running for re-election. Local city councillor Jenna Sudds is running for the Liberals to replace her.

She was acclaimed as the candidate the day after McCrimmon announced she wouldn’t run again, citing health concerns.

But the Conservatives have their own popular candidate, Jennifer McAndrew, a local business owner who grew up in Beaverbrook and now lives in Carp. They think they can win the seat.

McCrimmon won the riding by about 4,300 votes in 2019. But the area contains much of the former Carleton—Mississippi Mills riding, which was a Conservative stronghold before the 2015 election.

CTV’s Patricia Boal is in the riding tonight.

CTV News Ottawa’s Stefan Keyes is in the riding of Peterborough-Kawartha tonight.It’s a notable riding because it’s been a bellwether for decades. Since 1965, the candidate elected there has been a member of the party, with the Pierre Trudeau government in 1980 as the only exception.

It’s a key battleground riding this time around, with polls suggesting the Conservatives and Liberals in a dead heat.Incumbent Liberal Maryam Monsef is seeking a third election win. Conservative challenger Michelle Ferreri is tied with her in most polling, with the NDP’ Joy Lachica in third.

Standing by w/ the crew in Peterborough-Kawartha for @ctvnews on this fine election night. This is a battleground riding w/ the Conservatives & Liberals in a dead heat. I’m watching the sun set, there’s a chance I’ll watch it rise as well ���� #LongNight #RidingToWatch #elxn44vote pic.twitter.com/PL8cCHNgrq — Stefan Oliver Keyes (@Stefan_Keyes) September 20, 2021

Here’s a look at when polls will close across the country, by time zone.

Newfoundland time: 8:30 p.m. (7 p.m. Ottawa time)

Atlantic time: 8:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. Ottawa time)

Eastern time: 9:30 p.m.

Central time: 8:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. Ottawa time)

Mountain time: 7:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. Ottawa time)

Pacific time: 7 p.m. (10 p.m. Ottawa time)

CTV News Ottawa teams are in several must watch ridings in Ottawa and eastern Ontario tonight. Katie Griffin, Claudia Cautillo and Aaron Reid are in the riding on Carleton.

In the riding of Carleton tonight as we wait for the polls to close and election results to come in. Part of team coverage across the country tonight on @CTVNews. @KatieGriffinCTV @aaronjreid @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/dtPWiYckzz — Claudia Cautillo (@ClaudiaCTV) September 20, 2021

CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle and Michael Woods are gearing up for a busy night on the CTV News Ottawa's digital desk with the traditional election night pizza.

The first winner of election night: the @ctvottawa election night team.



Election night pizza pic.twitter.com/phctYq9Uar — Josh Pringle (@PringleJosh) September 20, 2021

Sorry, Colton! Pizza won't arrive this evening in Peterborough.