Rainfall warnings issued for parts of eastern Ontario: Environment Canada

Parts of eastern Ontario are under a rainfall warning with storms expected to move across the region on Saturday.

Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings on Saturday afternoon for cities northeast of Ottawa, including Bancroft, Renfrew, Petawawa, Pembroke and Barry's Bay.

Special weather statements are in effect for Ottawa and other parts of eastern Ontario with 40 to 80 millimeters of rain forecasted this weekend. Some areas could receive local amounts of up to 100 mm.

"Showers and thunderstorm have developed and are expected to continue through Sunday. The heaviest rainfall is expected late Sunday morning or afternoon. Locally higher amounts in thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening," Environment Canada said.

"This weather pattern typically brings rapidly changing conditions between sunny skies and heavy downpours. Rainfall warnings may be required and issued on short notice to reflect rapidly changing conditions."

The agency warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

The rain is expected to taper off on Monday.

Weather forecast

A high of 24 C – humidex 31, showers ending in the afternoon, then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers – five to 10 mm -- are in the forecast this Saturday.

A low of 18 C, showers ending after midnight then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm are in the forecast this evening – five to 10 mm of rain is forecasted.

The weather agency calls for a high of 22 C, cloudy day on Sunday with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning, then rain showers beginning near noon. A risk of thunderstorm is also in the forecast for the morning and the afternoon -- 15 to 25 mm of rain. A low of 18 C and showers are in the forecast for the night.

Lower temperatures are forecasted to start the week. A high of 20 C and rain showers are in the forecast for Monday. Cloudy skies, a 30 percent chance of showers and a low 9 C are forecasted for the night.

Tuesday will have a high of 22 C and a low of 9 C.