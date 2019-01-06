

CTV Ottawa





Weather advisories for eastern Ontario have all ended. Expect more rain and drizzle through Tuesday before temperatures drop later in the evening. Ottawa got about 6 cm of snow before it turned to freezing rain around 4:30 in the morning but it didn't last long. The small amount of freezing rain and snow accumulation caused some delays around the city but did not force any school bus cancellations or school closures.

Police continue to urge motorists to take extra time and adjust to the road conditions. City crews continue to work and clear roadways as the snow turns to rain and slush as large puddles will develop.

Environment Canada's special weather advisory for Ottawa, Brockville, Smiths Falls area, Cornwall, Prescott and Russell ended just after 8 am on Tuesday. Ottawa's high is expected to be 5C with periods of rain or drizzle that will switch back to snow tonight. About 2 cm of snow is expected Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, about 5 cm is expected with winds becoming northwest, 40 km/h gusting to 60 early in the afternoon. Then the deep freeze sets in Thursday with an overnight low of -21C and it will stay much colder for the rest of the week.