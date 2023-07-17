Queensway to close again this month, this time for LRT work

The city of Ottawa says Hwy. 417 will close again in both directions at the end of the month for LRT construction, two weeks after a major closure on Highway 417 to replace the Bronson Avenue Bridge.

The city of Ottawa says Highway 417 and select ramps will be closed in both directions between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road from Friday, July 28 at 11 p.m. until Monday, July 31 at 5 a.m.

"The closure is required as part of the Stage 2 West extension to install a pedestrian bridge that will enhance neighbourhood connectivity and provide direct access to the future Queensview Station from Baxter Road," the city said in a news release on Monday.

The following ramps will also be closed:

The eastbound on-ramps from Richmond Road

The eastbound on-ramps from Pinecrest Road

The eastbound off-ramp to Woodroffe Avenue

The westbound on-ramp from Maitland Avenue

The westbound on-ramp from Woodroffe Avenue

The westbound off-ramp to Pinecrest Road

Detours will be in place in both directions during the closure. Westbound drivers will exit at Woodroffe Avenue, travel north on Woodroffe to Carling Avenue, and then west on Carling, re-entering the highway at either Pinecrest or Richmond Road.

Westbound detour on Highway 417 from July 28 to 31. (City of Ottawa/supplied)

Eastbound drivers will exit the highway at Greenbank Road, travel south on Greenbank to Baseline Road and then east to Woodroffe Avenue and north to return to the 417.

Eastbound detour on Highway 417 from July 28 to 31. (City of Ottawa/supplied)

Traffic resumed on Highway 417 Monday morning after the rapid bridge replacement at Bronson. Traffic started flowing along the Queensway between Metcalfe Street and Carling Avenue just before 4:30 a.m., 80 hours after the highway was closed for construction.

Bronson Avenue remains closed between Catherine Street and Chamberlain until July 27.

A section of Hwy. 417 will also be closed Aug. 10 to 14 for the replacement of the Percy Street Bridge.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle.