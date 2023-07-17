Queensway to close again this month, this time for LRT work
The city of Ottawa says Hwy. 417 will close again in both directions at the end of the month for LRT construction, two weeks after a major closure on Highway 417 to replace the Bronson Avenue Bridge.
The city of Ottawa says Highway 417 and select ramps will be closed in both directions between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road from Friday, July 28 at 11 p.m. until Monday, July 31 at 5 a.m.
"The closure is required as part of the Stage 2 West extension to install a pedestrian bridge that will enhance neighbourhood connectivity and provide direct access to the future Queensview Station from Baxter Road," the city said in a news release on Monday.
The following ramps will also be closed:
- The eastbound on-ramps from Richmond Road
- The eastbound on-ramps from Pinecrest Road
- The eastbound off-ramp to Woodroffe Avenue
- The westbound on-ramp from Maitland Avenue
- The westbound on-ramp from Woodroffe Avenue
- The westbound off-ramp to Pinecrest Road
Detours will be in place in both directions during the closure. Westbound drivers will exit at Woodroffe Avenue, travel north on Woodroffe to Carling Avenue, and then west on Carling, re-entering the highway at either Pinecrest or Richmond Road.
Westbound detour on Highway 417 from July 28 to 31. (City of Ottawa/supplied)
Eastbound drivers will exit the highway at Greenbank Road, travel south on Greenbank to Baseline Road and then east to Woodroffe Avenue and north to return to the 417.
Eastbound detour on Highway 417 from July 28 to 31. (City of Ottawa/supplied)
Traffic resumed on Highway 417 Monday morning after the rapid bridge replacement at Bronson. Traffic started flowing along the Queensway between Metcalfe Street and Carling Avenue just before 4:30 a.m., 80 hours after the highway was closed for construction.
Bronson Avenue remains closed between Catherine Street and Chamberlain until July 27.
A section of Hwy. 417 will also be closed Aug. 10 to 14 for the replacement of the Percy Street Bridge.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another Canadian firefighter killed on wildfire frontlines
A firefighter has died in the course of battling a wildfire in the Northwest Territories, officials say.
Man dead, woman in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after construction equipment crashed into a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, according to provincial police. Eric Cadotte, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said Sunday afternoon that a male occupant died of his injuries in hospital.
As immigration debate rages on, new report makes the case for more newcomers
At a time when skeptics are questioning Canada's plan to ramp up immigration, a new report argues the country needs to welcome a lot more newcomers to counter-balance its aging demographic.
Satellite image shows Hudson Bay sea ice breaking up earlier than usual
Warm weather has accelerated the breakup of sea ice in Hudson Bay this year, part of a growing trend of summer sea ice coverage shrinking every decade.
Privacy Act allows disclosure for inmate transfers, Mendicino said it restricts them
Soon after Canadians were told privacy law was preventing them from learning why notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison, the federal privacy watchdog was reminded behind the scenes that there are ways around it.
Heat wave bakes southern Europe, sparking warnings to stay inside, drink water and limit exercise
Italian health officials intensified heat warnings as southern Europe began a brutally hot week on Monday with temperatures expected to top 40 C -- or 104 F -- on a continent already overburdened by tourists.
Canadian film, TV workers feel sting of twin Hollywood writer and actor strikes
Canadian film and television workers are feeling the sting of twin strikes by Hollywood writers and actors. One agent says many of her clients haven't worked since winter because U.S. studios anticipated job action and scaled back orders.
Baa-gain? Iconic sheep sweater worn by Diana could fetch US$50,000 at auction
A red sweater adorned with a flock of sheep worn by the late Diana is expected to sell for more than US$50,000 at auction.
'Saddened but not shocked': Gender studies professor concerned about fallout from triple stabbing in university classroom
After a stabbing at the University of Waterloo left three people injured, one professor explains how staff members at her university are evaluating the safety of their own classrooms.
Atlantic
-
PM Trudeau paddles N.S. lake for North American Indigenous Games
The Prime Minister paddled a canoe along with Mi'kmaw chiefs and athletes across Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning — helping kick off traditional events for the North American Indigenous Games.
-
Suspicious death in Middle Sackville ruled a homicide, police identify victim
The suspicious death of a man in Middle Sackville, N.S., has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.
-
Nova Scotia man charged with sexual assault
RCMP in East Hants have laid charges Monday for a reported sexual assault that happened in March.
Toronto
-
Toronto entrepreneur pledges $20K to house refugees stuck on city streets
A Toronto entrepreneur has personally pledged to donate at least $20,000 to house refugees who have been camped out in downtown Toronto for weeks.
-
Public vigil planned for mother of 2 killed by stray bullet in Toronto
A vigil is set to be held tonight for a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end more than a week ago.
-
More than 300 tenants at 2 Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying rent
More than 300 tenants at two Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying their rent.
Montreal
-
1 person remains in hospital after deadly gondola crash at Quebec's Mont Tremblant
Quebec provincial police say one person was killed and another seriously injured Sunday at the Mont Tremblant resort when a gondola collided with a drilling machine.
-
Nicolas Cage to skip Fantasia Festival in Montreal due to SAG-ACTRA strike
A Montreal film festival says Nicolas Cage will no longer make an appearance due to the Hollywoodactors' strike. Cage had been set to receive the career achievement award at the Fantasia International Film Festival, which celebrates genre cinema such as horror and science fiction.
-
WATCH: Former farm girl rescues young owl from side of busy Montreal street
Montreal resident Carrie MacPherson spotted an injured Norther Saw-whet owl on the side of a busy street and rescued the bird as it would have surely died before turning it over to a veterinary hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
More than 300 tenants at 2 Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying rent
More than 300 tenants at two Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying their rent.
-
Police say a man from southern Ont. was driving 180 km/h on Hwy. 11
A 23-year-old driver from Brampton, Ont. is in some trouble with police following a recent traffic stop on Highway 11.
-
Man dead, woman in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after construction equipment crashed into a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, according to provincial police. Eric Cadotte, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said Sunday afternoon that a male occupant died of his injuries in hospital.
London
-
Classic cars touring London-area this week
The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) is using London as its home base for a hub tour of vintage and classic vehicles with participants traveling in style.
-
Officers assaulted during Friday night arrest
Shortly after 9 p.m., police said they responded to a call for a man who had damaged a number of vehicles on Adelaide Street north near Fanshawe Park Road.
-
Gas leak reported in east London
According to London fire, crews were monitoring air quality and said the natural gas was dissipating in the atmosphere.
Winnipeg
-
‘Ethan Boyer way will be open’: Brady Road Landfill protestors
Protestors at Camp Morgan say the main road into Brady Landfill will reopen, but do not know when.
-
'An experience all in itself': Manitoba's drive-in theatres still going strong
Summer movie season is in full swing, and many Manitobans are still choosing to see new Hollywood releases like Barbie and Oppenheimer at one of the province's three remaining drive-in theatres.
-
17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Multiple people arrested after pharmacies robbed in Waterloo and Ayr
Waterloo regional police say multiple people have been arrested after two Waterloo Region pharmacies were robbed Monday morning.
-
Two dirt bike crashes in two days on rural road
One rider has died and another is seriously hurt after a pair of crashes on Chilligo Road over the weekend.
-
Police interaction at Pinehurst Conservation Area results in injury, SIU invokes mandate
Ontario’s police watchdog will be investigating an interaction at Pinehurst Conversation Area that resulted in someone getting hurt.
Calgary
-
Woman found dead inside northwest Calgary home
Calgary police are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a home in the northwest community of Bowness.
-
Attendance record stands as 2023 Calgary Stampede statistics released
This year's attendance numbers for the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth have been released, making the event the second largest Calgary Stampede in history.
-
University of Calgary-led study says concussions don't affect kids' intelligence
A University of Calgary-led study has some positive news for parents whose children have suffered concussions, finding kids' intelligence is not affected by the brain injury.
Saskatoon
-
FSIN stands in support of blockade of Winnipeg landfill
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is standing in support of a blockade of a Manitoba landfill where the remains of two Indigenous women are believed to have been dumped.
-
Sask. RCMP checked 4,500 vehicles over 3 days at stop check in Chamberlain
Saskatchewan RCMP said approximately 4,500 vehicles were stopped during a three day stop check on Highway 11 in Chamberlain last week.
-
Trevor Harris to miss time following serious knee injury
Riders quarterback Trevor Harris is set to undergo surgery after he sustained a tibial plateau fracture during Saturday's matchup against Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Beaumont man, 20, missing in North Saskatchewan River
The person who disappeared in the North Saskatchewan River southwest of Edmonton on Sunday is a 20-year-old man from Beaumont, RCMP said on Monday.
-
89-year-old man recovering in hospital after random attack in downtown Edmonton
An Alberta man is calling for better approaches to treating people with a mental illness, after his 89-year-old father was hospitalized following a random attack in downtown Edmonton last week.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Smoke clears and steady rain rolls in
After a weekend of smoky conditions, the air quality health index has lowered to the "moderate risk" range in Edmonton this morning.
Vancouver
-
More than a dozen new wildfires sparked over the weekend, B.C. officials say
The B.C. Wildfire Service says wildfire activity over the weekend saw more than a dozen new blazes sparked since Sunday, while gusty winds saw one out-of-control blaze grow and close a highway in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park.
-
Vancouver, Burnaby top Canada's most expensive rental markets: Rentals.ca
It likely won't come as a surprise to Vancouver residents, but the city remains Canada's most expensive rental market, according to a report by Rentals.ca.
-
Canadian film, TV workers feel sting of twin Hollywood writer and actor strikes
Canadian film and television workers are feeling the sting of twin strikes by Hollywood writers and actors. One agent says many of her clients haven't worked since winter because U.S. studios anticipated job action and scaled back orders.
Regina
-
Misha Pavelick's accused killer to make second court appearance
The man accused of killing Misha Pavelick at a high school graduation party in 2006 when he was 17 will be back in a Regina courtroom on Monday.
-
Connor Bedard signs entry-level contract with Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Monday that they’ve signed Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard to a three-year entry-level contract.
-
Sask. RCMP checked 4,500 vehicles over 3 days at stop check in Chamberlain
Saskatchewan RCMP said approximately 4,500 vehicles were stopped during a three day stop check on Highway 11 in Chamberlain last week.