OTTAWA -- The Queensway-Carleton Hospital has closed its drive-thru COVID-19 testing operation, one day after it opened.

In a statement on Twitter, the QCH says "with opening of COVID-19 assessment centre at Brewer today, QCH has closed temporary drive through process."

The hospital says the drive-thru COVID-19 testing line was an "effective short-term measure to address backlog of 70 patients identified by Ottawa Public Health to be asssed" by the Emergency Department.

The west-end hospital opened a drive-thru line outside the emergency department on Thursday evening to test for COVID-19. The drive-thru testing was for patients who had been directed by Ottawa Public Health to go to the hospital for further testing.

At 10 p.m. Thursday, there were four cars in line for the drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

In a message on its Facebook Page, the hospital says it’s a “new way to efficiently test for possible COVID-19 cases. A drive through in front of Emergency will minimize wait times for patients who have been directed by Public Health to come in to the hospital, and help keep Emergency for emergencies.”

The Queensway-Carleton Hospital says by screening patients outside, it lowers the risk of exposure to other patients.

The hospital adds in its Facebook post that “this strategy eliminates the need for room disinfection between patients, which had been absolutely necessary but also very time consuming."

Ottawa’s first Community Assessment Centre for COVID-19 is expected to open in a few days at Brewer Arena.

Ottawa’s second confirmed case of COVID-19 was seen at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital. A woman in her 40s is self-isolating after a recent trip to Italy.

In a statement on Twitter, the Queensway Carleton Hospital says “the patient contacted Public Health who recommended she come to QCH for testing. She was seen in our ED using full precautions, so there is no risk to staff or patients and she was discharged home for self-isolation.”