    • Queen’s University investigating after Palestinian flag raised at Grant Hall

    Queen's University in Kingston. (Photo courtesy: Queen's University) Queen's University in Kingston. (Photo courtesy: Queen's University)
    Queen’s University is investigating after a Palestinian flag was raised at Grant Hall clocktower on its campus Friday.

     

    In a statement on social media, Queen's University says: “This incident was the result of a break-and-enter and a report has been made to Kingston Police. Campus Security alongside Kingston Police are investigating the incident.”

     

    Originally, the university said: “Campus community members who experience or witness a hate-motivated act or have concerns for their physical safety should contact Campus Security or local police immediately.”

     

    Shortly after the statement was released, the school sent out a revised statement, changing “hate-motivated” to “unlawful.”

     

    The University declined to elaborate on the situation when contacted by CTV News Ottawa, referring to their statement on social media.

     

    The statement sparked multiple responses on X.

     

    "I don’t understand how come raising the Palestinian flag is a hate crime?, Reads one response.

    More details to come

