Quebec woman dies in apparent drowning in Wakefield

A 60-year-old woman has died after apparently drowning in Wakefield, Que.

According to MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police, the woman and her husband were swimming at a club called Club des Cinq Lacs on Lac Pike, about 40 km north of Gatineau, when she was found unconscious in the water just after 1 p.m. Sunday.

CPR efforts were unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced dead in hospital.

According to her family, she knew how to swim and had a floatation device with her at the time.

Her death is being treated as a drowning, but a full investigation will be conducted.