

Newstalk 580 CFRA





Quebec provincial police are investigating after a young man was found unresponsive in a tent at the Rockfest festival in Montebello, Q.C.

Police were called to the scene around 8 a.m. where they found a 25 year old man in cardiac arrest. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition.

Soon after, he was declared dead.

"A 25 year old died today ...it's very sad," police spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau said in a phone interview.

An investigation has been launched to find the cause of death, but at first glance, police say they do not suspect foul play was involved.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and the identity of the man not yet released.