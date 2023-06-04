Quebec police searching for missing Mont Tremblant woman

Sûreté du Québec are asking for the public's help locating Léa Chagnon, last seen June 3, 2023 in Mont Tremblant, Que. (SQ/handout) Sûreté du Québec are asking for the public's help locating Léa Chagnon, last seen June 3, 2023 in Mont Tremblant, Que. (SQ/handout)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina