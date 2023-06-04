Quebec police searching for missing Mont Tremblant woman

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 32-year-old woman.

Sûreté du Québec say Léa Chagnon was last seen Saturday, at around 5:30 p.m., at her home on rue Proulx in Mont Tremblant. She left in her black 2012 Ford Fiesta, with Quebec plates P17 HGS.

Police say her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

Chagnon is described as Asian, 5-foot-1 (155 cm) and 126 lbs (57 kg) with brown eyes and long, brown hair. A clothing description was not provided.

Anyone with information about Chagnon's whereabouts is asked to call Sûreté du Québec at 1-800-659-4264.