OTTAWA -- Quebec police are no longer setting up checkpoints at the Gatineau-Ottawa border, but the Quebec Government is still urging residents to avoid non-essential trips across the Ottawa River.

On April 1, Gatineau Police and the Surete du Quebec began setting up checkpoints at the five border crossings between Ottawa and Gatineau to limit non-essential travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The roadside checkpoints will be removed from the Ottawa-Gatineau border starting today. The Quebec Government announced on Friday the police checkpoints would be lifted based on recommendations from public health officials.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Quebec’s Ministry of Public Safety says, “Non-essential movements between regions is still not recommended.”

Quebec’s minister responsible for the Outaouais Mathieu Lacombe said on Twitter, “We still ask Quebecers and Ontarians not to cross to one side or the other, unless it is essential.”

On annonce aujourd’hui que les contrôles policiers entre #Gatineau et #Ottawa seront levés lundi. Ceci dit, nous demandons encore aux Québécois et aux Ontariens de ne pas traverser d’un côté ou de l’autre, sauf si c’est essentiel. Détails �� https://t.co/XigT4Emv3x #polgat — Mathieu Lacombe (@lacombemathieu) May 15, 2020

Ottawa residents with cottages in Quebec and politicians expressed frustrations with the police checkpoints restricting travel between Ottawa and Gatineau.

On Twitter, Mayor Jim Watson said he was glad the Quebec Government was going to “open up the border between Ottawa and Gatineau.”

“It is regrettable that they won’t open the border (Friday) at the start of the long weekend, but at the end of the holiday on Monday.”