Public Health Ontario is reporting 109 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the same day Ontario sees the highest number of new cases since the spring.

The 109 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 32 new cases on Thursday and 74 cases on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, there are 1,453 new cases of novel coronavirus. That's the highest daily case count since May 24, when 1,446 infections were reported.

Ottawa Public Health will release the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 639 of the 1,453 new reported cases on Friday are in unvaccinated residents. Ninety-six cases are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status.

Of the 151 people in hospital ICUs with COVID-19 related illnesses, 122 are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force says 2,896 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Dec. 8.

A total of 3,509 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION