Public Health Ontario is reporting 1,482 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa in its first daily report of 2022, though it warns that figures will likely be an underrepresentation of the disease because of changing guidelines at the provincial level.

Ontario announced changes to testing and isolation guidelines in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic as the Omicron variant continues to surge, including limiting PCR testing to certain high-risk groups.

"Due to changes in the availability of testing, driven by increasing COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant, case counts in this report are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario. As such, data should be interpreted with caution," Public Health Ontario says in its daily epidemiological summary.

Public Health Ontario says it is reviewing the province's new guidelines and will be updating its resources to be align with the provincial government's guidance soon.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario reported 18,445 confirmed cases, 12 deaths and 4,769 resolved cases. Saturday's epidemiological summary also reported 85 additional hospitalizations and 10 more ICU admissions to the respective totals for Ontario residents ever hospitalized or ever in the ICU because of COVID-19. Data on vaccination status are unavailable.

Ottawa Public Health is not providing any updated figures on New Year's Day.

As of Friday, there were 21 people in local hospitals with active COVID-19 cases, three of whom were in the ICU.

Quebec reported more than 17,000 new cases and 98 more hospitalizations on New Year's Day.

