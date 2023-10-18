Public consultations to be held for disk golf course in Nepean park

The City of Ottawa is asking for feedback from residents on the construction of a disc golf course in Centrepointe Park.

The city says they are currently in the "preliminary stages" of the project and are looking to inform residents through an online survey and in-person consultations.

Residents are invited to the park on Sunday, Oct. 22 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to get a hands-on experience of the game and provide input on the project with city staff.

Temporary baskets and discs will be available with seasoned disc golf players on-site to teach and explain the rules of the game.

An online survey is available for the public to provide the city with feedback.

The public consultations will conclude on Oct. 30.

A draft map of potential disc golf hole locations in Centrepointe Park. (City of Ottawa)