Provincial byelection date announced for Kanata-Carleton
Voters in Kanata-Carleton will be heading to the polls next month to replace MPP Merrilee Fullerton.
Fullerton, the former Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, announced her resignation as MPP for the riding in west Ottawa in March. She provided no reason for her decision when she announced it. Fullerton was the Minister of Long-term Care in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which thousands of seniors in long-term care homes died across the province.
Fullerton's sudden departure meant Ottawa did not have a representative in the provincial cabinet. Premier Doug Ford assured residents that his government "would always bet there for Ottawa" despite a lack of a local cabinet minister.
A writ was issued Wednesday for a byelection in Kanata-Carleton for an election day on July 27. The province also announced a byelection in the Toronto riding of Scarborough-Guildwood, which was vacated by Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter, who sought to become mayor of Toronto.
The Ontario Progressive Conservative Party nominated Sean Webster, a former executive at Canopy Growth, as its candidate to replace Fullerton. Former Kanata-Carleton Liberal MP Karen McCrimmon was named as the provincial Liberal candidate. Melissa Coenraad, who came in second place in the 2022 election behind Fullerton, will run again in the riding for the Ontario NDP. Steven Warren will be the Green Party candidate.
The Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario holds a majority in the Ontario legislature with 81 seats. The NDP in opposition has 30 seats, the Liberal Party of Ontario has seven seats and the Green Party has one. There are three independents.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoke to return to Ottawa on Wednesday, with air quality deteriorating to 'high risk'
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
BREAKING | Toronto air quality currently listed as worst in the world
Toronto's air quality is currently listed as the worst in the world due to wildfire smoke, according to IQAir.
Man fleeing Ohio police with an abducted infant crashes into a home, killing the child
A man who abducted a seven-month-old child in Ohio crashed his car into a house while trying to flee from police, killing the infant and critically injuring himself.
Health-care workers, science and tech experts targeted in new Canadian fast-track immigration system
Experts in the fields of health care will receive the first round of invitations to Canada starting today. Experts in science, technology, engineering and mathematics will be able to apply for a 'streamlined' immigration process starting next week.
Ship carrying debris from Titan submersible returns to Newfoundland port
Debris from the ill-fated Titan submersible was returned to shore in Newfoundland Wednesday, aboard a Canadian-flagged ship that had helped search for the vessel in a remote area of ocean near the wreck of the Titanic.
Virgin Galactic set to launch its first commercial rocket plane spaceflight
A three-man crew from Italy is set on Thursday to board a passenger rocket plane operated by Virgin Galactic, the venture British billionaire Richard Branson founded in 2004, for the company's first commercial flight to the edge of space.
Assailants attack police station in Mexico as search continues for 16 abducted police employees
Assailants tossed at least one explosive device at a police station in the southern Mexico state of Chiapas, police said Wednesday, as a massive search continued for 16 police employees abducted at gunpoint on a local highway.
Atlantic
-
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
-
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man's killing
A New Brunswick man is facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of a 26-year-old man from Dieppe.
-
Maritimers react to report that calls for greater competition in the grocery industry
There was a full house for the free community lunch at Dartmouth non-profit The North Grove — a regular occurrence these days due to the high cost of food.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto air quality currently listed as worst in the world
Toronto's air quality is currently listed as the worst in the world due to wildfire smoke, according to IQAir.
-
Dog at the centre of unprecedented Ontario legal battle after death of man who bought it
Rocco Junior is just over a year old with a glossy grey coat and a tongue that often flops out of the side of his mouth – he’s also the subject of an unprecedented legal battle in Ontario scheduled to unfold this summer.
-
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
Montreal
-
Mayors of major Quebec cities call for a rent registry
Fourteen Quebec mayors are calling on the Quebec government to adopt a public, mandatory and universal rent registry.
-
Montreal launches 'RENFORT' hotline to prevent gun violence
The City of Montreal, in conjunction with the Centre for the prevention of radicalization leading to violence (CPRMV), announced the creation of a new hotline aimed at preventing gun violence among families in the metropolis.
-
Foo Fighters announce surprise, small-scale Montreal show in July
Surprise! Foo Fighters are coming to Montreal on July 10 -- and no, they won't be playing at the Bell Centre. Instead, the 90s rock staple is favouring a more intimate, nostalgic setting: the Verdun Auditorium.
Northern Ontario
-
Relief from heavy smoke, stubborn wildfire finally under control
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Wednesday, June 28.
-
Parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn others after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
Dangerous animal alert in North Bay after bear sighting, high school lifts shelter in place
North Bay police are warning residents in the Duke Street West area to be on alert Wednesday morning after a large, black bear has been spotted in the residential neighbourhood.
London
-
Wingham, Ont. tenant lives in tent as she fights renoviction
Julie Hamilton is living in a tent, mere metres away from her old apartment that’s been 'under renovation' since January 2023.
-
'Nice addition to retirement': London man wins $100,000
A new game paid off for a retired London man.
-
Three men facing charges in stolen vehicle investigation
Three men ranging in age from 20 to 22 years old have been charged for their alleged role in a stolen vehicle investigation that prompted a large police response Tuesday in east London, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado warnings end; Winnipeg, majority of southern Manitoba still under tornado watch
Environment and Climate Change Canada has downgraded a trio of tornado warnings that were scattered throughout in western Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg man charged with 'sextortion' that spanned multiple provinces
A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with multiple instances of “sextortion” that spanned multiple provinces.
-
Storm brought golf ball-sized hail and potential tornado to Manitoba
A Tuesday evening storm brought golf ball-sized hail, a possible tornado and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
Smoke from wildfires causing air quality warning in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” are developing across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
-
WRPS investigating reports of a Cambridge shooting
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating reports of a shooting in Cambridge that police say left one male with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Guelph residents speak out against strong mayor powers at council meeting
A long list of people were speaking out in the Royal City during a Tuesday night council meeting.
Calgary
-
1M child exploitation photos and videos seized, 8 Albertans arrested
Eight people, including seven Calgarians, have been arrested in connection with one of the largest seizures of child pornography in Alberta, authorities say.
-
The sky over Calgary is a favourite spot for balloon pilots
Before the sun is even up in Calgary, pilots with Sundance Balloons are getting ready for a flight.
-
Calgary looks at changing how long RVs can be parked on front driveways
A city committee is looking at potentially changing how long Calgarians are allowed to park their RV on their front driveway.
Saskatoon
-
Wipeout at Sask. skate park leads to social media firestorm
A wipe out at a skateboard park earlier this week in Martensville quickly turned into an online war of words.
-
Saskatoon man sustains burns in morning apartment fire
One person was sent to hospital with burns following an apartment fire on Wednesday morning.
-
Come on in, the water’s fine: Sask. lake shakes off the algae
A year after the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) warned of toxic algae blooms in Little Manitou Lake, officials at the resort village are giving the all-clear.
Edmonton
-
Man chased, shot at while on walk with kids in west Edmonton: police
Edmonton police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the Ormsby Place neighbourhood.
-
'Unprecedented in our city': Leduc mayor shuts down council meeting amid transphobic rant
The "public commentary" portion of a city council meeting in Leduc, Alta., ended abruptly Monday night when a woman insisted colours of the Progress Pride flag stand for bestiality, necrophilia and paedophilia.
-
'I felt so violated': Edmonton woman scammed while using Facebook
A local woman is warning others after she was victimized by multiple scammers while using Facebook, and one expert said this new scam can have long-reaching consequences for victims, while perpetrators are unlikely to face any.
Vancouver
-
Family of victim in North Vancouver house fire believes her death was preventable
The family of a woman who died in a tragic house fire in North Vancouver earlier month is speaking out for the first time.
-
Appointments with B.C. pharmacists can be booked online starting Thursday. Here's what you need to know.
Starting Thursday, British Columbians will be able to book an appointment online to see a pharmacist to get prescriptions for contraception and minor ailments – a move the province is touting as a first in Canada.
-
Search underway for B.C. teen missing on trail
A search effort has been launched for a 16-year-old who went missing after becoming separated from her group while out hiking on a B.C. trail.
Regina
-
Sask. residents could see cheaper natural gas bills this fall
SaskEnergy is proposing a 22.1 per cent decrease to its commodity rate, dropping the price per gigajoule from $4.20 to $3.30.
-
Regina Mayor, woman from Texas, meets Regina's mayor after online mix-up
An online mix-up in January 2022 led to a Texas woman named Regina Mayor meeting Regina’s mayor in person on Tuesday.
-
Sask. Muslims recognize Eid ul-Adha
Wednesday is an important day around the Muslim community as they marked the culmination of Hajj.