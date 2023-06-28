Provincial byelection date announced for Kanata-Carleton

Voters in Kanata-Carleton will be heading to the polls next month to replace MPP Merrilee Fullerton.

Fullerton, the former Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, announced her resignation as MPP for the riding in west Ottawa in March. She provided no reason for her decision when she announced it. Fullerton was the Minister of Long-term Care in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which thousands of seniors in long-term care homes died across the province.

Fullerton's sudden departure meant Ottawa did not have a representative in the provincial cabinet. Premier Doug Ford assured residents that his government "would always bet there for Ottawa" despite a lack of a local cabinet minister.

A writ was issued Wednesday for a byelection in Kanata-Carleton for an election day on July 27. The province also announced a byelection in the Toronto riding of Scarborough-Guildwood, which was vacated by Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter, who sought to become mayor of Toronto.

The Ontario Progressive Conservative Party nominated Sean Webster, a former executive at Canopy Growth, as its candidate to replace Fullerton. Former Kanata-Carleton Liberal MP Karen McCrimmon was named as the provincial Liberal candidate. Melissa Coenraad, who came in second place in the 2022 election behind Fullerton, will run again in the riding for the Ontario NDP. Steven Warren will be the Green Party candidate.

The Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario holds a majority in the Ontario legislature with 81 seats. The NDP in opposition has 30 seats, the Liberal Party of Ontario has seven seats and the Green Party has one. There are three independents.