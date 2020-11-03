OTTAWA -- The Ontario government is offering financial support to businesses that were negatively impacted by the decision to move Ottawa, Toronto, Peel Region and York Region to modified Stage 2 restrictions.

The province says, starting on Nov. 16, businesses in the previous modified Stage 2 regions or, going forward, in areas categorized as "control" (red) or "lockdown" (maximum restrictions) under Ontario's new tiered system, can apply for rebates to help with fixed costs, such as property taxes and energy bills.

Businesses in Ottawa that were under modified Stage 2 restrictions will move the province's new "restricted" (orange) level on Nov. 7, which will allow gyms to reopen and indoor dining to resume, with limits.

The following types of businesses in Ottawa will be eligible for assistance:

restaurants and bars

gyms, facilities for indoor sports and recreational fitness activities

performing arts and cinemas

bingo halls, gaming establishments, casinos, conference centres and convention centres

community centres, multi-purpose facilities, and museums

personal care services (with exception of oxygen bars)

racing venues

meeting or event space

in-person teaching and instruction

Eligible businesses could get rebates for municipal and education property taxes and energy costs, such as electricity or natural gas.

Funding will cover the entire length of time that regionally targeted public health restrictions are in place.

Application forms will be available on Nov. 16.