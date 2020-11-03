Advertisement
Gyms reopening, indoor dining returning to Ottawa on Saturday. Here's how it will look
OTTAWA -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford has confirmed that restrictions imposed on Ottawa on Oct. 10 will end on Nov. 7.
"Gyms and indoor dining will be open with capacity limits and restricted hours," Ford said Tuesday afternoon.
Ford made the announcement as he unveiled the province's new tiered COVID-19 response framework.
Ottawa will be moved to the new "restrict" or intermediate level at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 7. The restrict level is third highest level in the new system, behind "control", which is similar to modified Stage 2, and "lockdown", which is the maximum level.
The Eastern Ontario Health Unit will also be moved into the "restrict" level to address "concerning trends," Ford said.
Here's what the new restrictions will look like:
Gathering limits
Gathering limit for select organized public events and social gatherings (e.g., private gatherings at home, in parks, etc., barbeques):
- 10 people indoors
- 25 people outdoors
Gathering limit for organized public events and social gatherings:
- 50 people indoors
- 100 people outdoors
Gathering limit for religious services, rites or ceremonies, including weddings and funerals:
- 30% capacity indoors
- 100 people outdoors
Other requirements
- Requirement for workplace screening
- Requirement for face coverings at indoor workplaces
- Requirement for face coverings in indoor public spaces, with limited exemptions
- Worker protections such as eye protection where patrons without face coverings are within two metres of workers
- Development and implementation of a communication/public education plan (highlighting risk)
- Advice to restrict non-essential travel from areas of high-transmission to areas of low transmission
Restaurants, bars, and food & drink establishments
- 50 person indoor capacity limit
- Limit operating hours, establishments close at 10 p.m.
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Require screening of patrons
- Limit of 4 people may be seated together
- Closure of strip clubs
- Require contact information for all seated patrons
- Limit volume of music (e.g., to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)
- Safety plan available upon request
- Require patrons to be seated; 2m minimum between tables
- Dancing, singing and performing music is permitted, with restrictions
- Karaoke permitted, with restrictions (including no private rooms)
- No buffet style service
- Night clubs only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar
- Line-ups/patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2m distance and face covering required
- Face coverings except when eating or drinking only
- Eye protection where patrons without face coverings are within two metres of workers
Sports and gyms
- Maximum 50 people per facility in all combined recreational fitness spaces or programs (not pools, rinks at arenas, community centres, and multipurpose facilities)
- Require screening of patrons, including spectators
- Limit duration of stay (e.g. 60minutes); exemption for sports
- No spectators permitted (exemption for parent/guardian supervision of children)
- Face coverings required except when exercising
- Increase spacing between patrons to 3m for areas of a sport or recreational facility where there are weights/weight machines and exercise/fitness classes
- Recreational programs limited to 10 people per room indoors and 25 outdoors
- Require contact information for all patrons and attendance for team sports
- Require appointments for entry; one reservation for teams
- Safety plan available upon request
- Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact; 50 people per league
- Exemption for high performance athletes and parasports
- Limit volume of music (e.g., conversation level)/require use of microphone for instructor where needed to avoid shouting
Retail
- Require screening of patrons at mall entrances
- Limit volume of music (e.g., to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)
- For malls - safety plan available upon request
- Fitting rooms must be limited to nonadjacent stalls
- Line-ups/patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2m distance and face covering required
For consideration during winter:
- Limit capacity in retail stores and in shopping malls
Personal Care Services
- Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited
- Change rooms & showers closed
- Bath houses, other adult venues, hot tubs, floating pools and sensory deprivation pods closed (some exceptions)
- Require screening of patrons
- Require contact information from all patrons
- Safety plan available upon request
- Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, and whirlpools closed
Casinos, Bingo Halls and Gaming Establishments
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Require screening of patrons
- Require contact information from all patrons
- Safety plan available upon request
- Capacity cannot exceed 50 persons.
- Table games are prohibited.
- OR casinos, bingo halls, and gaming establishments operate in accordance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
Cinemas
- 50 per facility (revoke OCMOH approved plan)
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Require screening of patrons
- Require contact information from all patrons
- Safety plan available upon request
- Face coverings except when eating or drinking only
- Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions
Meeting and Event Spaces
- Maximum of 50 people per facility
- Limit operating hours, establishments close at 10 p.m.
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Limit of 4 people may be seated together
- Require screening of patrons
- Require contact information for all seated patrons
- Limit volume of music (e.g., to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)
- Safety plan available upon request
- Booking multiple rooms for the same event not permitted
Performing Arts Facilities
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Require screening of patrons
- Require contact information from all patrons
- Safety plan available upon request
- 50 spectators indoors and 100 spectators outdoors with 2m physical distance maintained
- Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier
- Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted
- Performers and employees must maintain 2m physical distance except for purposes of the performance
- Drive-in performances permitted