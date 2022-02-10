A group of truck convoy protesters made their way to the Ottawa Airport on Thursday morning, the latest expansion of the demonstration as it reaches the end of its second week.

About 30 pickup trucks arrived at the airport shortly after 8 a.m. and began driving slowly around the loop at the airport and honking their horns, in both the arrivals and departures lanes.

One of the organizers said on a live feed of the demonstration that they planned to stay and slow-roll the airport for "hours."

The protesters' latest move came days after a judge granted a 10-day interim injunction to silence horn-honking downtown. However, that injunction only applies to a specific area in the city's core.

Mayor Jim Watson says he's confident additional police resources will be on the ground in Ottawa by the weekend as the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in downtown Ottawa enters a 14th day.

Ottawa police are warning protesters blocking downtown streets they could face criminal charges, and Bylaw Services is increasing fines for noise and idling violations in a bid to break up the demonstration that has gridlocked several downtown streets.

Watson says he has had "encouraging" conversations with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal officials for increased resources, after Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said the service needed an additional 1,800 officers and staff to police the demonstration.

"I have every confidence that we'll see additional officers here for the weekend, which tend to be the more challenging times with respect to behaviour down in the red zone," Watson said on Wednesday, noting officers may have to travel from across the country to Ottawa.

"I made it very clear that there's a sense of urgency that we need these officers sooner than later, and that message was received and acknowledged."

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told reporters the RCMP is coordinating with Ottawa police and Ontario Provincial Police on additional resources.

"We will continue to provide that support, as much as we can," Mendicino said, adding officials are studying the Ottawa police plan for more resources.

Watson was scheduled to speak with Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones later on Wednesday.

Police are warning people remaining in the demonstration zone that it is a criminal offence to obstruct, interrupt or interfere with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property.

"The unlawful act of blocking streets in the downtown core is resulting in people being denied the lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property," police said, adding the offence is known as mischief to property.

"We are providing you notice that anyone blocking streets or assisting others in the block of streets may be committing a criminal offence. You must immediately cease further unlawful activity or you may face charges."

Meantime, Ottawa Bylaw Services received judicial approval to increase fines for bylaw offences.

Fines for violations (previous fine in parenthesis)

Noise Bylaw - $1,000 ($490)

Idling Bylaw - $1,000 ($100)

Use of Care of Road Bylaw - $1,000 ($350)

Open Air Fire Bylaw - $1,000 ($100)

COUNTER-PROTEST

Residents fed up with the ongoing occupation gathered at Ottawa police headquarters on Elgin Street Wednesday evening for another counter-protest.

“The citizens of Ottawa deserve a safe city to live in,” said Chris Ducas, one of the organizers. “We are looking to just get our city back. We are not trying to be confrontational with the occupiers or the police.”

Ducas said the group has hundreds of supporters online, but only a few are comfortable standing outside of police headquarters because of safety concerns.

He also called for a “full audit” of how things got to this point.

“there needs to be an understanding as to why the Ottawa police did not listen to the federal government in relation to keeping the trucks out of the downtown core,” he said, “There needs to be an apology to the residents…of the downtown core. Their lives have been terrorized over the last two weeks.”

“The police have failed them, frankly.”

INJUNCTION

The city of Ottawa's top lawyer says the city is in conversation with Ottawa police about a possible injunction targeting the demonstration.

"My team is ready to move quickly, we are prepared ... that material is ready to go, we just need to identify what we would be asking the court to stop. And then what the enforcement tools would look like," city solicitor David White said.

White says the city must ensure the injunction application isn't too broad and police can enforce it.

