

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





Premier Doug Ford's government continues to put a positive spin on an otherwise ugly situation between Sports Minister Lisa MacLeod and Ottawa Senators' owner Eugene Melnyk.The Ford government clearly wants to bury this issue and Lisa MacLeod simply isn't talking about it. So, CTV Ottawa took the topic to her constituents to gauge their reaction.

Like a scene out of an old western, Premier Doug Ford was donning his cowboy hat today and leaving his troubles behind, joining other premiers across Canada as they took part in the annual Premiers' Stampede breakfast in Calgary.

Ford was dishing out eggs and digs to the media and taking no questions on anything negative.

“My goal is to focus on our economy,” the Premier told reporters in Calgary, “not getting into the weeds and what media like to do 99% of the time.”

The "avoidance" tactics were echoed a couple more times today, first by his Minister of Agriculture, Ernie Hardeman.

“Some of you may have noticed that I was introduced as the Minister of Agriculture,” he said, “I have nothing to do with HR.”

And MPP Christine Hogarth, a Conservative member from

Etobicoke, was asked her thoughts, after attending the Rolling Stones concert with Lisa MacLeod.

“Minister Macleod is always a friendly person,” Hogarth said, “She was having a nice time at the concert and so was I.”

The Minister of Sport wasn't available at her constituency office in Ottawa today. MacLeod has not talked publicly since her last tweet, apologizing for her blunt comments to Senators' Owner Eugene Melnyk at the Stones concert a week ago.

In her riding in Manotick, that kind of blunt talk is the talk of the town.

Tom Hilliard is the owner of Manotick’s Garage on the main street and supports MacLeod, “

“It's great, she voiced her opinion, that's all it is,” he said. As for whether he agrees with what she had to say to Melnyk, “100%,” he adds.

“I think it was poor taste and not becoming of a politician,” says Manotick resident Don Edwards, “It is not reflective of my values.”

“It’s comical, very comical,” adds resident Stephen Donaldson, “She probably shouldn't be doing that.”

Other constituents in the meantime, aren't quite sure what to make of it all.

“I like her,” says constituent Mike Patafie, “but she's getting in a lot of hot water lately. What are we going to do about it?”

Some are saying it's time for Lisa MacLeod to resign. But Doug Ford's office has made it clear he isn't planning to ask for her resignation