Power restored late Sunday night after damaged pole leaves thousands in dark near Winchester
A Hydro One office is pictured in Mississauga, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
OTTAWA -- More than 6,500 Hydro One cstomers in the North Gower, Osgoode, Cambridge, Mountain, Marlborough, and South Gower areas were without power for several hours Sunday.
In a notice of forced interruption, Hydro One said farm equipment broke a hydro pole at around 1:30 p.m., prompting the outage.
Hydro One and Hydro Ottawa crews worked to replace the pole.
The estimated time of restoration was 11:59 p.m., according to Hydro One's outage map, but after 6 p.m., Hydro One revised the estimate down to 8 p.m. An email from the utility said crews were attempting to pick up customers from another source.
According to a tweet, it took until about 10:30 p.m. to restore power.