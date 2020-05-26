OTTAWA -- The IKEA store in Ottawa is open for the first time in more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IKEA Canada announced seven stores in Ottawa and Quebec reopened on Tuesday, including stores in Ottawa and stores based in the Montreal area. IKEA closed all store locations on March 18 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement on its website, IKEA says working in line with recommendations from local governments and health authorities, it has implemented enhanced, preventative health and safety measures.

The IKEA Restaurant and children’s play area will remain closed at all stores.

IKEA says it has implemented new health and safety measures at stores, including:

Strict physical distancing guidelines, a minimum of two-metres apart, including floor decals for line-ups.

Limiting the number of visitors overall and maintaining a strict capacity in select areas

Frequent sanitization and cleaning of units and surfaces, including carts after every use

Personal protective equipment for workers

Separation screens around cash registers and customer service points

Hand sanitizer throughout the stores and clear information on preventive hygiene methods to minimize the potential risk of infection

Temperature checks for co-workers and third-party vendors when entering the store

On its website, IKEA asks customers to be mindful of physical distancing guidelines and limits to store capacity when they plan a visit, including planning specific purchases in advance, checking stock availability on IKEA.ca, considering a non-peak time or late date to shop if the need isn’t immediate and shopping in groups of two or less.