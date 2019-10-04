

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA - Ottawa Public Health has been informed of a confirmed case of measles in Montreal, involving someone who visited a popular Ottawa eatery.

Officials say the affected person visited The Grand Pizzeria and Bar on George Street on September 22 between 12:30 pm and 3:45 pm. “Individuals who have visited the restaurant during that time may have been exposed to the measles virus,” Ottawa Public Health officials say.

Anyone who visited the restaurant outside of that time is considered not to have been exposed to the virus.

OPH offers this advice to anyone who was at The Grand Pizzeria during the specific exposure time:

"Seek medical attention if they develop symptoms of measles. Signs and symptoms of measles typically develop seven to 21 days after exposure to an infected person. Individuals should call the health care facility prior to seeking medical attention to inform the health care facility that they have recently been exposed to measles."

More to come…