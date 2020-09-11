OTTAWA -- A new COVID-19 case has been detected in a sixth Ottawa school, according to provincial health authorities.

A staff member at École secondaire publique De La Salle in Lowertown has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case was listed in Friday’s report from the province on active COVID-19 cases in schools.

The report shows Ottawa has the most positive cases in schools of any region in the province.

De La Salle joins the five schools in the French Catholic board that had cases associated with them earlier this week. Those schools are:

Laurier-Carrière catholic elementary school;

Sainte Anne catholic elementary school;

Saint François d'Assise catholic elementary school;

Roger-Saint-Denis catholic elementary school; and

Collège catholique Franco-Ouest high school

Ten staff and 190 students were asked to self-isolate as a result of those cases.