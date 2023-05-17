Porter launches direct service between Ottawa and Charlottetown

Travellers can now fly direct from Ottawa to Charlottetown on Porter Airlines.

The airline launched direct service between the Ottawa International Airport and Charlottetown Airport on Wednesday, and also confirmed plans to serve the route year-round.

The first Porter Airlines flight from Ottawa to Charlottetown departed Ottawa at 12:25 p.m.

Porter will operate the non-stop flights between Ottawa and Charlottetown on a 78-seat De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft.

Porter says the direct service begins with 11 weekly flights, and will increase to 14 weekly round trips during the summer peak season.

As of Oct. 29, Porter will offer daily service between Ottawa and Charlottetown through the winter.

Porter is now operating 10 non-stop routes from the Ottawa International Airport this summer. In March, the airline launched daily non-stop service to Boston, Newark and Thunder Bay.

"We are excited that Porter Airlines connects Ottawa-Gatineau to Canada's East and West coasts." Ottawa Airport president and CEO Mark Laroche said in a statement.

"From historic Charlottetown to cosmopolitan Vancouver, Porter offers non-stops to/from YOW and easy connections for those travelling from the Pacific to the Atlantic via the Ottawa International Airport."