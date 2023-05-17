Porter launches direct service between Ottawa and Charlottetown

Porter Airlines launched direct service between Ottawa and Charlottetown on Wednesday. (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.) Porter Airlines launched direct service between Ottawa and Charlottetown on Wednesday. (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)

