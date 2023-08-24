Porter Airlines launching direct service between Ottawa and two Florida destinations this fall

Travellers will be able to escape the cold and snowy weather on direct flights from Ottawa to two destinations in Florida starting this fall.

Porter Airlines has announced plans to launch daily service from the Ottawa International Airport to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, starting in November.

"Fort Lauderdale and Orlando are popular Florida destinations for Ottawa-Gatineau passengers," Mark Laroche, president and CEO of the Ottawa International Airport Authority, said in a statement.

"Whether you're snowbirds escaping the winter, or a family heading to one of Florida's many attractions like Magic Kingdom, Porter's new non-stop service will make getting to the sun and sand more comfortable this winter."

Porter will offer the service on its new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

The Ottawa-Orlando flight will begin on Nov. 21. The flight will depart the Ottawa International Airport daily at 5:30 p.m. and arrive in Orlando at 8:59 p.m., while the Orlando-Ottawa flight will take off daily from the Orlando International Airport at 4 p.m. and arrive in the capital at 7:02 p.m.

The Ottawa-Fort Lauderdale service will begin on Nov. 30. The flight will depart Ottawa at 4:45 p.m. daily and arrive in Fort Lauderdale at 8:32 p.m., while the Fort Lauderdale-Ottawa flight will leave Fort Lauderdale daily at 4:30 p.m. and arrive in the capital at 7:49 p.m.

Porter is also launching daily service from Toronto's Pearson International Airport to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando and Tampa.